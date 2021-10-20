AVC routs Bakersfield

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s soccer team had a balanced offensive attack, combined with a dominating defensive effort in an 8-0 victory over Bakersfield College on Tuesday afternoon.
The Marauders (10-3-2, 3-1-2) are second in the Western State Conference East Division, winning their second consecutive match and eighth shutout of the season, while the Renegades fall to 1-8-1 and 0-6 in conference.
Antelope Valley College freshman midfielder Cassi James scored the first two goals for the Marauders, who led 4-0 at halftime.
James finished with three goals, while sophomore forward Bianca Carrillo and freshman defender Kelsey Brustuen both had two goals apiece.
“The team played really well and they know how to connect,” James said. “I just think we connected more and played as a team and that’s No. 1, because if we can connect like that every time and work like that every time, then we can for sure put the ball back in the net. But the other team was just as successful as us, but we knew how to talk more and communicate more with each other.
“I wouldn’t be able to get those three without the 2s and 3s, which is our left backs and right backs, from them sending the ball into the goal line for me to receive and shoot the ball. It’s all built off team play and I feel like once you keep doing that in practice and repetitions after repetitions it just sticks in your mind and that’s why you have to do it. That’s what I think. That’s the best bet, because that’s what our coach teaches us. ‘Play as a team. Play as one and try to put the ball in the back of the net.’”
James chipped in a ball from 5 yards out in the ninth minute to start the scoring for the Marauders and added her second score in the 31st minute from point-blank range, getting past the Bakersfield keeper after splitting two defenders.
“I feel really confident. We’ve come a long way. We’ve come a long way,” James said. “We’ve taken some Ls, some Ws and some ties, but we’ve come a long way together. Together we’ve come a long way from the start. I know we’re going to be picking it up. I just think overall, we’re moving as one and I really like it. Today was about team play and that’s what we discussed in the locker room: team play and just work as one.”
James credits the Marauders’ success to two things.
“Gelling as a team and communication,” she said. “Coming out here every day. Working on our off days. We practice all the time. We try to put the work in and right now we’re trying to gel together, because it was rough at the beginning and we’re starting to feel it. I know we have it.”
Carrillo scored on a header in the 28th minute off a corner kick by Kelsey Ruiz, who finished with three assists in the match.
“Honestly, for the first time I actually feel really good,” Carrillo said of the victory. “Our team stepped up today. I know our record has been up and down lately. The past few games we haven’t been able to connect, but honestly, today, I can’t say anything else, but I’m proud of my team. They came out today and we really played for ourselves and for our coach and for everyone else who was supporting us.
“Honestly, I feel like today we had a really great warmup,” Carrillo continued. “Our coaches are always there giving us really good speeches and everything, giving us everything that they have, 100 percent. I feel like today every single one of the girls stepped up and played for each other instead of for themselves.”
Brustuen capped the scoring in the first half, chipping in a rebound from an initial shot by Carrillo in the 39th minute.
AVC outshot Bakersfield 30-0, as AVC freshman goalie Anita Artiga had the shutout.
James got her hat trick in the sixth minute of the second half, off a rebound on a shot by Ruiz, giving the Marauders a 5-0 lead.
Carrillo scored in the 61st minute off a corner kick by Ruiz.
“Every team has their play, individually, where players like to play individually, but I feel like at the end of the day we have to come together and play for each other,” Carrillo said. “I know it’s hard going through the battles, injuries and everything, but at the end of the day you have to think about your team and not for yourself. Think about you’re playing for somebody to help them get out of here and get somewhere better. You have to pick up your head and make sure you guys are always playing for each other.
“No matter how many goals a player scores, no matter what, we’re still going to be there to support them, even if it’s four or five. It doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, we’re going to have her back and she’s going to have our back at the end of the day, because she’s going to be there to play for us and we’re going to be there to have her back to make sure she’s finishing as well.”
Brustuen scored from 5 yards out in the 64th minute and freshman defender Brianna Ortega capped the scoring, chipping in a loose ball from a corner kick in the 66th minute.
AVC will host first-place Canyons (5-0-1) on Friday in a 2 p.m. match, with six matches and less than a month remaining in the season.
