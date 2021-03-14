LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s basketball played much better than it did on Friday night however, the team dropped its second game in a row to College of the Sequoias, 69-50, Saturday afternoon at Marauder Gymnasium.
AVC (2-2), after winning its first two games of the season against Taft College, lost to the Giants in the two-game, home-and-home series, 86-50, on Friday night at COS.
“We showed signs of improvement. It was just our turnovers that allowed them to establish the late lead in the first half,” Marauders head coach Barry Green said. “We just have to be more patient on offense and we have to make that extra pass to get everybody involved.”
The Marauders turned the ball over 16 times in the first half allowing the Giants (4-0) to have 17 more field goal attempts in the first half. Niyah Page and Bailey Cassell accounted for all 20 of AVC’s points in the first half.
COS jumped out to an 8-0 lead, but the Marauders responded over the next 3½ minutes with a 12-0 run of their own including a 3-pointer each by Page and Cassell. The score was tied 12-12 after the first quarter.
Neither team could take advantage in the second quarter with the score tied 20-20 late in the second quarter. COS ended the quarter on a 9-0 run over the final two minutes to lead 29-20 at halftime.
“We came out with the right energy and we know we should have beaten that team. We have all the potential,” said Cassell, who finished with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. “We had too many sloppy turnovers and I’ll take full responsibility for that because I handled the ball a lot. We’re growing every day and we’re bonding as a team. At the end of the season we’ll be better.”
AVC tried to keep the game close in the third quarter following a steal and layup by Page to pull the Marauders to within seven, 37-30, with 3:40 remaining. Cassell nets a 3-pointer just before the quarter to cut the Giants’ lead to 46-38 entering the fourth.
“I thought we played so much better than yesterday. We’ve been learning how to play through adversity. Today we picked each other up and we kept fighting. We never stopped fighting,” said Page, who led AVC with 17 points. “We played so much better defensively. I thought we executed the defensive game plan. We just needed to play better offensively.”
At times it seemed as though when the Marauders were down they tried to erase large deficits in one play which caused them to take ill-advised shots, instead of chipping away at COS’ lead.
The Marauders struggled shooting in the fourth quarter as they were held without a field goal for the first six minutes. The Giants opened the fourth quarter with a 12-1 run to put the game out of reach.
“We’re still learning about how to play together and I think fatigue definitely set in,” Green said. “We’re not very deep and it showed today.”
