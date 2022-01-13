LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team won its belated conference opener, 79-78 against Santa Monica on Wednesday night at Antelope Valley College.
The Marauders (8-6, 1-0) trailed by eight points at halftime and held off a Santa Monica (0-2) rally after AVC built a lead of its own.
Virgil Mahoney led the Marauders with 25 points, 13 rebounds and three steals and his brother Stephon Mahoney scored 10 points off the bench, hitting 2-of-4 3-pointers.
Jonathan Daniels added 19 points, three assists and two rebounds for AVC, starting point guard Lucas Bagsik finished with seven assists and five rebounds and Da’Jour Lewis had 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three steals.
AVC coach John Taylor said the two teams went back and forth in the final minutes.
The Marauders had two conference games postponed and will play a makeup game at College of the Canyons on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Palmdale 2,
Highland 1
PALMDALE — The Palmdale boys soccer team defeated Highland 2-1 in a Golden League match at Palmdale High School on Wednesday.
The Falcons (7-1-1, 6-1) remain in first place in the league standings.
Quartz Hill 3,
Littlerock 0
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys soccer team beat Littlerock 3-0 in a Golden League match at Quartz Hill High School on Wednesday.
The Rebels (7-4-2, 4-2-1) remain in second place in the Golden League and the Lobos (6-1-3, 3-1-3) are in third, suffering their first loss in league play.
Lancaster 1,
Antelope Valley 0
LANCASTER — The Lancaster boys soccer team defeated Antelope Valley 1-0 in a Golden League match at Lancaster High on Wednesday.
The Eagles (3-3-2, 2-2-2) scored their lone goal in the second half and were tied for fourth place in the Golden League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.