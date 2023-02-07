AVC men’s golf takes seventh at conference match

GLENDALE — The Antelope Valley College men’s golf team opened Western State Conference play with a seventh-place finish on Monday at Oakmont Country Club.
It was a rough course to start on as the course average for the day was an 85.
“Not easy to start off league play at a course like Oakmont,” AVC coach Brad Hazard said. “Playing from the tips with challenging pin locations made for a long day for the majority of the field. … As a team, it was a frustrating start to league play, but it is also motivation for the guys to get to the course and fine tune some elements of their game.”
Daniel Degeorge led the Marauders with an 82, while Tanner Klundt followed with an 85, Drew Degeorge posted a 90, Luke Carnegie had a 93 and Michael Recinos carded a 103.
“I know Daniel was disappointed with his round today,” Hazard said. “He was solid with the putter but had struggles hitting greens and got very few birdie looks. Tanner has tons of talent but was inconsistent with his play today. I look for them both to break out next week at River Ridge.”
The next conference match is next Monday at River Ridge Golf Course, hosted by Ventura College.
