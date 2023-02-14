 Skip to main content
College and High School Spring Sports Roundup

AVC men’s golf improves team score

PICO RIVERA — The Antelope Valley College men’s golf team improved its Western State Conference team score by eight shots as it again finished seventh in conference play on Monday at River Ridge Golf Course.

Tanner Klundt led the Marauders with an 81, while brothers Daniel Degeorge and Drew Degeorge both shot 83, Luke Carnegie carded a 98 and Anthony Minner shot 100.

