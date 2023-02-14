AVC men’s golf improves team score

PICO RIVERA — The Antelope Valley College men’s golf team improved its Western State Conference team score by eight shots as it again finished seventh in conference play on Monday at River Ridge Golf Course.
Tanner Klundt led the Marauders with an 81, while brothers Daniel Degeorge and Drew Degeorge both shot 83, Luke Carnegie carded a 98 and Anthony Minner shot 100.
“I’m confident that we will see the scores continue to improve,” AVC coach Brad Hazard said. “We are headed in the right direction and we look forward to being back in conference competition at Santa Maria CC (on March 6).”
Next Monday’s conference match was rescheduled to April 17 due to course damage from recent storms.
Quartz Hill 8, Granada Hills 1
GRANADA HILLS — The Quartz Hill baseball team opened the season with an 8-1 victory over Granada Hills on Saturday in the Easton Tournament.
Senior Logan Reddemann pitched a complete game for the Royals, allowing one run on six hits with no walks and nine strikeouts in seven innings.
Isaac Quintero led Quartz Hill at the plate, going 4-for-4 with an RBI and twop runs scores, while Dominic Lee finished 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI.
Granada Hills got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the third. But their lead was short lived as Quartz Hill broke out for five runs in the top of the fourth.
Jonathan Osegueda was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Royals, while Anthony Jones had a hit and two RBIs and Jeffrey Kavanagh was 2-for-3.
Quartz Hill hosts Saugus at 3 p.m. today.
Highland 5, Riverside Prep 2
The Highland baseball team opened its season with a 5-2 win over Riverside Prep on Saturday in the Arroyo Tournament.
Junior Jacob Badillo picked up the win on the mound for the Bulldogs, allowing one run on three hits with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Junior Will Paxton picked up the save allowing two hits and striking out two in 1.2 innings.
Highland junior Luke Manzano went 2-for-2 with a run, while Paxton finished 2-for-4 with a run, junior Calen Montemayor was 1-for-3 with an RBI and senior Erik Holman finished 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.
The Bulldogs host Tehachapi at 3 p.m. today.
NEWHALL — The Highland softball team opened the season with two victories in the Hart Tournament on Saturday under new head coach Scott Rutledge.
The Bulldogs (2-0) won their season opener with a 6-3 victory over Calabasas, before rallying to defeat Hart, 4-3, in their second game.
Freshman pitcher Arianna Young threw a complete game to earn her first high school win in her first varsity start against Calabasas. She allowed three runs — one earned — on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
Junior Jaden Wilson finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while freshman Isabella Williams had a hit and two RBIs.
Highland seniors Angelina Quezada and Naohemi Martinez each hit a triple and junior Mia Romero hit a double.
The Bulldogs were down 3-1 to Hart after the first inning, but they chipped away with a run in the third, one in the sixth and one in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with the victory.
Romero and junior Makayla Lam each hit doubles, while sophomore Mackenzie Martinez finished 3-for-4 at the plate and Quezada was 2-for-4.
Pitchers Martinez, Lam and Young also combined for a three-hit victory.
Highland continues play in the Hart Tournament on Saturday against Louisville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.