AVC men’s golf eighth in conference opener

VALENCIA — The Antelope Valley College men’s golf team finished eighth in the Western State Conference opener at Valencia Country Club on Monday.
“Course was playing extremely difficult with afternoon winds and challenging pin locations,” AVC coach Brad Hazard said. “Course average for the field was an 86.
“As a team, it was a frustrating start to league play. We have a lot to work on.”
Derrick Rossmango led the Marauders with an 84, while Andrew Sweitzer followed with an 88.
“Derrick has been playing great golf and is coming off of a solid start to the season with two rounds in the 70s last weekend at La Purisma,” Hazard said. “I know Derrick was disappointed with his play today. He was solid from the tees but had struggles hitting greens.
“Andrew has tons of talent but hasn’t been consistent with his play. I look for him to break out next week at River Ridge.”
Daniel Degeorge and Cody Conlin each shot 97 for AVC, while Gabriel Castaneda shot 98.
The second WSC match will be at River Ridge Country Club next Monday.
Men’s College Basketball
Bakersfield 80, AVC 54
BAKERSFIELD — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team lost its ninth consecutive game on Monday, falling to Bakersfield 80-54 in a makeup game.
Da’Jour Lewis led the Marauders with 14 points and added six rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Joshua Assiff and Virgil Mahoney picked up 11 points apiece. Mahoney also had seven rebounds and two blocks.
Deandre Pemberton led Bakersfield with 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three steals.
The two teams meet again on Wednesday at Marauder Gym.
Girls Soccer
Rosamond 1, California City 1
CALIFORNIA CITY — The Rosamond and California City girls soccer teams played to a 1-1 draw in Monday’s High Desert League game.
Lorina Rodarte scored the lone goal for the Ravens (6-9-2, 5-5-2 HDL) on an assist by Evelyn Villalobos.
Alexy Finch put the Roadrunners (7-4-2, 7-3-2) on the board with a goal on an assist by Kaya Cuellar.
Kylee Eubanks-Hemme recorded six saves for Rosamond, while Annalise Raymond had three saves for California City.
The Roadrunners, third place in league, play host to Desert today, while the fifth-place Ravens play at fourth-place Kern Valley today.
Girls Soccer Score
— Frazier Mountain 5, Desert 0
Boys Soccer Scores
— Rosamond 3, California City 0
— Frazier Mountain 5, Desert 0
