VENTURA — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team had an off night, losing to Riverside 63-51 in the We Play Hard Tournament at Ventura College.
“It was a tough game,” AVC coach John Taylor said. “We shot 21% from the field.”
The Marauders (1-1) were down by as much as 20 points, but fought back in the second half to make the game a little closer.
Joss Montiano led AVC with 20 points and added two assists and two steals. He was 4-for-8 in 3-pointers and 6-for-6 at the free-throw line.
AVC’s Joshua Assiff added eight points, six rebounds and two assists and Malachi Jones scored nine points, including going 6-for-6 at the free-throw line in just 12 minutes of play.
The Marauders continue in the tournament today against Ventura.
