LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team lost to College of the Canyons 85-83 in overtime of a conference game at Antelope Valley College on Saturday.
The Marauders (8-12, 11-6) jumped out to an 8-0 start and built a double-digit lead against the Cougars (10-9, 2-5), leading 48-29 at halftime.
Canyons took its first lead in the final minute and AVC’s Emani Scott hit a five-foot jumper to tie the game at 76-76 with 10 seconds remaining in regulation.
Scott also made a layup with 31 seconds remaining in OT to tie the game at 83-83.
Canyons’ King Miller hit a 10-foot jumper to give the Cougars the lead in the final seconds of overtime and he ran down the court to block a layup attempt by AVC at the buzzer.
Scott finished with 17 points and three rebounds, Da’Jour Lewis had 21 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks, Lucas Bagsik had 19 points, five assists and three steals and Virgil Mahoney had 15 points and seven rebounds.
Women’s Softball
AVC 4,
Orange Coast 3
AVC 14,
LA Harbor 2 (5)
GLENDALE — The Antelope Valley College women’s softball team won a pair of games at the Glendale College Tournament on Saturday.
The Marauders defeated Orange Coast 4-3 in the first game and LA Harbor 14-2 in five innings of their second game.
AVC defeated Orange Coast on a pinch hit, squeeze bunt in the top of the seventh inning by Natalie Gomez, allowing Nayely Delgado for the eventual game winning run.
AVC pitcher Victoria Alcantar threw a complete game in the opener, giving up six hits, one walk and striking out eight.
Amy Manzo, Nayely Delgado and Savannah Cervantes all finished with two hits apiece.
Emmy Sera pitched three innings in the win over LA Harbo, giving up one hit and striking out three, while Madison Reiser pitched the last two innings, giving up two unearned runs and one strike out.
Nayely Delgado went 2-for-4 at the plate with one runs scored and an RBI and Denis Carrillo was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
“The first game was a very tight, competitive game,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “Victoria pitched great and the girls did a great job executing the squeeze play.”
College baseball
AVC 10, Rio Hondo 9
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College baseball team won its first game of the season, beating Rio Hondo 10-9 at Antelope Valley College on Saturday.
The Marauders (1-1) won their first game under first-year coach Bryan Moses.
AVC outfielder Williams Joseph led the Marauders at the plate, driving in three runs, scoring three times and going 2-for-3 at the plate, designated hitter Josh Nuno was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, leadoff batter Dom Antinetti was 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs and Ariv Camacho was 3-for-5 with two runs scored.
AVC reliever Patrick Berry picked up the win, striking out a team-high four batters in two innings, as the Marauders used six pitchers.
W.Jessup 7, UAV 4
UAV 7, W. Jessup 3
LANCASTER — The University of Antelope Valley baseball team split a double header with Williams Jessup University on Saturday at The Hangar.
The Pioneers (4-2) lost the first game 7-4, their second straight loss to Williams Jessup, after a 4-3 loss on Friday, but UAV won the second game on Saturday, 7-3.
Women’s basketball
Canyons 82, AVC 59
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s basketball team lost a conference game to Canyons 82-59 on Saturday at Antelope Valley College.
The Marauders (10-11, 3-4) trailed the entire game, as Canyons (16-5, 5-2) jumped out to a 9-0 start and led 36-20 at halftime.
Bailey Cassell led AVC with 26 points, three assists and two steals and Jadis Watson finished with 19 points and 20 rebounds.
Women’s Tennis
Sequoias 9, AVC 0
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team lost its season opening match to College of the Sequoias on Saturday at Antelope Valley College.
The Marauders lost three doubles sets and six singles sets.
“Obviously, we’re disappointed with the results,” AVC coach Justin Webb said.
Webb said a few players were playing in their first college match.
“They were not used to the format or the speed at the college level,” Webb said. “We’ll see improvement the rest of the year.”
AVC will host Santa Monica on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in its conference opener.
The No. 1 doubles team of Kristi Henderson and Naia Smithley lost a set, as did the No. 2 team of Brooke Faulk and Sabrina Bulsombut.
Kristi Henderson, Naia Smithley, Brooke Faulk, Sabrina Bulsombut, Gabriela Garcia and Juliana Martinez all lost singles sets.
