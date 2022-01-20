LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team lost to Glendale 80-75 in a conference game at Antelope Valley College on Wednesday.
The Marauders (8-9, 1-3) rallied for a brief second-half lead with a 12-0 run, but Glendale (10-8, 2-2) responded with an 8-0 run to retake the lead for good.
Da’Jour Lewis led AVC with a season-high 34 points to go with 12 rebounds and four steals.
Emani Scott added 17 points and four rebounds for the Marauders, Jonathan Daniels added 10 points, four rebounds and six assists. Daniels made a 3-pointer from halfcourt to beat the halftime buzzer.
The Marauders trailed by at many as 10 points in the first half before guard Lewis led a comeback with his 25 first-half points and a 43-41 halftime lead for AVC.
AVC assistant coach Dan Jackson coached the Marauders as head coach John Taylor was unable to attend the game due to an illness.
The Vaqueros four players score in double figure, led by Joel Finney, who scored 20 points to go with seven rebounds.
Women’s Basketball
Glendale 59, AVC 43
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s basketball team lost a conference game to Glendale 59-43 at Antelope Valley College on Wednesday.
The Marauders (7-10, 0-3) fell behind the Vaqueros (11-5, 2-2) 16-12 in the first quarter and 37-20 at halftime.
Bailey Cassell led the Marauders with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists and Jadis Watson had eight rebounds and six points.
Glendale had three players score in double figures, led by Jesni Cooper, who finished with a game-high 21 points and 5-of-9 shooting from behind the 3-point line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.