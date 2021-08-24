Antelope Valley College turned to a familiar face to the Antelope Valley for its new baseball coach.
The Marauders announced Bryan Moses as the seventh head coach of the program on Aug. 18.
Moses was the first head baseball coach at the University of Antelope Valley, leading the team to a 20-5 record in its first season and an 82-56 record in the next three seasons. He also served as a health instructor and department head at UAV.
He is taking over for John Livermont, who announced his retirement in June after 16 seasons with the Marauders.
“We are beyond excited to have Bryan on board as our head coach,” Tom Gang, Athletic Director and Dean of Athletics/Kinesiology, said in a press release. “His experience and track record with winning programs brings tremendous value to AVC.”
Moses comes from McPherson College in Kansas, where he has spent the last five seasons as the head coach. The Bulldogs shattered numerous school records under his leadership, including accomplishing their highest winning percentage in team history by compiling a record of 38-15 (.717) in 2021. Thirty-eight wins was also a Bulldog record. After being ranked No. 17 in the country, the Bulldogs landed on the national stage as they fell just short of reaching the NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho.
Prior to McPherson College, Moses served as an assistant coach at Brown University, where he filled several roles, including coaching the catchers and hitters and aiding in the program’s recruiting efforts.
His extensive resume also includes a stint at Cal State Northridge, where he served as an assistant coach and assistant recruiting coordinator after leaving UAV in 2015.
He also served as an assistant coach at Simpson University (Calif.) and spent parts of two seasons as a coach with the Redding Colt 45s summer collegiate baseball team. Before moving to the collegiate ranks, Moses was the head baseball coach at Skyline High School in Idaho.
He is excited to see where his experience can take the Marauder baseball program.
“It’s an honor to lead a program with extraordinary potential for years to come,” Moses said in a press release. “I plan on developing a new culture and a competitive product here at AVC.
“There is a substantial amount of work to be done, which will be part of the long journey to success, but the time is now to develop plans to put Marauders Baseball on the map here in Southern California. We will lay one brick at a time.”
Moses, a California native, graduated from Sonoma State University in 2007 with a Bachelor’s degree in communications. He earned a Master’s degree in 2011 from Western Kentucky and just completed his doctoral work in sports management from Concordia Chicago. He and his wife Breanna have one son, Colt.
