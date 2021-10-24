SANTA MONICA — The Antelope Valley College football team defeated Santa Monica 36-31 on Saturday at Santa Monica College.
The Marauders (5-2, 2-0) won their fourth consecutive game and rallied from a first-half deficit against the Corsairs (2-4, 0-2)
AVC quarterback Caden Hinton threw four touchdown passes, all to wide receiver Carlos Hill. Hinton completed 23-of-36 passes for 288 yards and Hill caught nine passes for 177 yards.
The AVC defense also had a stellar game, finishing with eight sacks, 13 tackles for a loss and one interception.
Dylan Hall had 10 total tackles to lead the Marauders, to go with two sacks and 3.5 tackles for a loss.
Xavier Tatham had seven tackles, one sack and 1.5 tackles for a loss and Brannen Goodman Jr. had two sacks and two tackles for a loss.
Austustin Lorfils Jr. had six tackles and an interception.
The AVC defense held Santa Monica to negative 77 yards rushing, while the Marauders rushed for 128 yards.
AVC running back Xavier Clay rushed for 84 yards on 10 carries and Jackson Marshall had one rushing touchdown, on a run of 4-yards.
Santa Monica quarterback Sam Vaulton passed for 408 yards and three touchdowns on 2-of-49 passing.
