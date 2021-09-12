LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College football team won its first game of the season, defeating Victor Valley College 27-10 at Antelope Valley College on Saturday night.
The Marauders (1-1) led 21-10 at halftime and their defense finished with four interceptions.
AVC plays at Mt. San Jacinto on Saturday in a 1 p.m. game.
