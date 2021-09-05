SANTA CLARITA — The Antelope Valley College football team lost its season opener, 47-7 at College of the Canyons on Saturday.
The Marauders trailed 30-0 at halftime.
AVC will host Victor Valley on Saturday at 6 p.m. in its home opener.
Prep Football
Lancaster Baptist 42,
Trona 16
LANCASTER — The Lancaster Baptist football team opened the season with a 42-16 victory over visiting Trona on Friday night.
“It was good to be back on the field, that’s for sure,” Lancaster Baptist coach John Alvarez said.
Oscar Vallejo scored two rushing touchdowns for the Eagles (1-0), while quarterback Wyatt Langley recorded one rushing and one passing touchdown.
Langley’s passing touchdown was to Fil De Paula Rosa, who also picked up rushing touchdown.
Daniel Flores adding a rushing score of his own for the Eagles, who play host to Noli Indian next week.
