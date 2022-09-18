VICTORVILLE — The Antelope Valley College football team earned its first victory of the season, beating Victor Valley 24-7 on Saturday night at Victor Valley High School.
Antelope Valley (1-2) jumped out to a 14-0 halftime lead and clinched the victory with 10 points in the fourth quarter.
AVC running back Amir Bankhead scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter and finished with 103 yards rushing on 19 carries. Que Allen had 85 yards rushing on 11 carries and a 3-yard TD run in the second quarter and Robinson Reece capped the scoring with a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Doron Mitchell led the AVC defense with six total tackles and RB Wilson V, Jalen Williams and Michael Garcia each had one sack apiece for the Marauders.
LANCASTER — With just five seconds left on the clock and down by three, the Lancaster Baptist football team had one play left against Valley Christian Academy on Friday night.
On the pass, VCA was called for interference with no time left on the clock, giving the Eagles one last chance.
They ran a hook and ladder, throwing a short pass and then flipping the ball to Filipe De La Rosa, who broke away, made a defender miss and scored the winning, 25-yard touchdown. And the final score read, Lancaster Baptist 40, Valley Christian Academy 37.
“It was pandemonium,” Lancaster Baptist coach John Alvarez said. “It was just one of those games where everyone is going nuts. … It’s a great memory for the boys, for sure.”
De La Rosa rushed for 253 yards on 21 carries, to go with a 74-yard kickoff return.
Daniel Flores rushed for 96 yards on 16 carries and returned an interception 41 yards.
Wyatt Langley also had an interception for Lancaster Baptist.
It was a back-and-forth battle with the Eagles leading 17-14 at halftime, but finding themselves trailing 34-23 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
The two teams traded several turnovers throughout the first three quarters.
“It was sloppy, not well-executed, but it was hard-fought,” Alvarez said. “I don’t think it should have come down to literally the last play of the game.”
With about seven minutes left, Lancaster Baptist kicked a field goal to pull within eight, 34-26. Alvarez told his players it was a one possession game and they were still in it.
A minute later, the Eagles captured another VCA fumble, which led to a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie the game at 34 with three minutes remaining.
With 20 seconds left, VCA converted a 30-yard field goal to go ahead 37-34.
Lancaster Baptist started its final drive on its own 26-yard line. The first play was an incomplete first pass, followed by a pass to the tight end to get a first down at midfield, The next play was the pass interference with five seconds left, setting up De La Rosa’s winning score.
“That was a game of resiliency,” Alvarez said. “It was a great football game.”
The win kept the Eagles undefeated at 4-0. They take on Frazier Mountain in a non-league game at home on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.