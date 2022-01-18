AVC falls to West LA in WSC road game

LOS ANGELES — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team played a strong game on Monday, but host West LA pulled away in the final five minutes for a 71-61 Western State Conference victory.
“Our guys played really hard today; it was actually a good game overall,” AVC coach John Taylor said. “We just came up short.”
The Marauders (8-8, 1-2 WSC) led 26-22 at halftime, playing solid defense against West LA (12-3, 3-0), which went 0-for-14 behind the 3-point line.
“We were doing a great job defensively in first half,” Taylor said.
But West LA outrebounded AVC 28-9 in the second half.
“They made some adjustments,” Taylor said.
Da’Jour Lewis led the Marauders with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Jonathan Daniels added 14 points and three assists and Virgil Mahoney recorded nine points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and five blocks.
AVC plays host to Glendale on Wednesday. Spectators are not allowed due to COVID safety protocols.
UAV 79, UC Merced 67
MERCED — The University of Antelope Valley men’s basketball team picked up its first California Pacific Conference win with a 79-67 victory at UC Merced on Monday.
Arik Nicholas led the Pioneers (9-12, 1-3 CalPac) with a game-high 30 points, adding eight rebounds, three blocks, one steal and one assist.
UAV’s Derrick Green scored 15 points with three rebounds, one steal and four assists, while Tyler Murrell and LaVontay Ott picked up 14 points apiece.
Ott also contributed 12 rebounds for a double-double, three steals and two assists, while Murrell added five rebounds, one steal and four assists.
Justin Hill rounded out the scoring with six points for the Pioneers.
After three straight road games, UAV returns home on Saturday to play host to La Sierra.
Women’s Basketball
COC 68, AVC 62
SANTA CLARITA — The Antelope Valley College women’s basketball team fell to College of the Canyons 68-62 in a Western State Conference makeup game on Monday.
Bailey Cassell led the Marauders (7-10, 0-3 WSC) with 19 points, while Jadis Watson picked up a double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds and added six assists.
AVC’s Kristen Lopez scored 12 points off the bench and had three rebounds.
The Marauders play host to Glendale on Wednesday.
UC Merced 92, UAV 51
MERCED — The University of Antelope Valley women’s basketball team dropped a California Pacific Conference game to UC Merced, 92-51, on Monday.
Kellymar Ramirez led the Pioneers (4-11, 1-1 CalPac) with a double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds.
The Pioneers return home on Saturday to take on La Sierra University.
