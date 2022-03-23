AVC falls to Ventura in down-to-wire match

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team played one of its closest matches of the year against Ventura College on Tuesday.
The match came down to the wire, but Ventura won the final match of the day to go home with a 5-4 victory.
With the match tied at 4-all, AVC’s Juliana Martinez and her Ventura opponent, Tanya Thompson headed to their third set.
Martinez won the first set 6-4, but dropped the second set 6-2. She fought hard in the third set, with games that often went to deuce, but couldn’t outlast Thompson, who won the third set 6-2.
“For Juliana to go to a third set and put herself in position to win, is all we can ever ask for,” AVC coach Justin Webb said.
The Marauders trailed 2-1 after doubles play, losing a very close match at No. 2 doubles.
AVC’s Brooke Faulk and Sabrina Bulsombut played a back-and-forth match against Thompson and Elizabeth Nguyen, but lost in a tiebreaker 9-8 (7).
Kristi Henderson and Naia Smithley picked up the lone point in doubles, dominating their match with an 8-2 victory over Hanna Dever and Victoria Zegras.
“We did pretty solid,” Henderson said. “I think we’re finding a good groove where we understand how we both play and we’re finding what works. We’re always trying to find new strategies.”
Martinez and Gabriela Garcia lost the No. 3 doubles match 8-2.
Smithley played a speedy singles match, defeating her opponent 6-2, 6-2 to tie the match at 2-all.
“Naia has been improving noticeably every time out,” Webb said. “She played very well today both in her doubles match and singles match. She’s making much better decisions, her serving is getting better, so we’re seeing the improvement that we’ve seen in practice translate to wins when we have matches.”
Nguyen defeated Faulk at No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-0, to give the Pirates a 3-2 lead, but Garcia followed with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Ventura’s Ava Gallo to again tie the match at 3-all.
“The wins have not been easy for Gabby,” Webb said. “To win 4 and 3, and again, in her match there were times when she was ahead and her opponent caught up to her and she didn’t let that bother her. … It’s great to see her get a win, because she works just as hard as the rest of our team.”
Alyssa McClain put Ventura up 4-3 after a 6-1, 6-0 win over Bulsombut.
Henderson won her first set over Dever 6-4 and was leading 5-3 in the second before Dever made a comeback.
“I felt good about it,” Henderson said. “She had a lot of top spin, she was a solid player. I had to find a way to keep my head in the game.”
Henderson led 6-5 before Dever forced a tiebreaker. The Marauder was down 3-1 in the tiebreaker before winning four straight points to take a 5-3 lead. She closed out the second set 7-6 (4).
“As coach Webb put it, I have a fear of third sets,” Henderson said. “So, it was that fear of the third set. … I’m like, it’s now or never.”
The first time the two played, Henderson lost in three sets citing wind in Ventura. Tuesday was a warm, calm day on the AVC courts.
“It was close before,” Henderson said. “The wind was a factor, so that was a huge struggle for me. This match, I was thankful the wind cooperated.”
Henderson’s win tied the match again at 4-all, setting up the showdown in the final set.
“I feel like our team has been doing really well,” Henderson said. “When it gets close, we build each other up and we have a strong bond as a team, too, which helps. … I’m proud of the team.”
It was the final Western State Conference dual match for the Marauders, who will play a non-conference match on Saturday at Mt. San Antonio College.
“Our focus in the second half of the season has really been making sure that we’re playing with a lot of energy and effort and we’re doing that,” Webb said. “We have one more opportunity to win a match as a team.”
The final home match also served as a chance for local recruits to come out and see the team play.
Highland’s Nicole Padilla, Lancaster’s Katie Secaida and Ari Avina and Eastside’s Mary Williams were all in attendance at the match.
“It’s always great to have our local players come out,” Webb said. “There are four young ladies who I’m fairly certain from this year’s class that are coming and there’s a couple of more that we’re still talking to. “We’re pretty excited to have them and I think they’re excited to be here.
“All of the seniors in the area are more than welcome to come out every year. We know if we get the best players in the Golden League that that gives us an opportunity to be successful.”
Padilla enjoyed getting a preview of the program and how it’s going to be for her next spring.
“It was nice for (Webb) giving us a tour of how everything will work,” she said. “I was kind of nervous at first, but now seeing how nice he is and how nice all the girls are, getting to meet everyone, I’m excited.”
Padilla also enjoyed getting some insight from her longtime friend Smithley.
“She said she improved a lot over the summer and I’m kind of excited to start doing the same, too,” Padilla said.
The event helped get Padilla excited for her college playing career.
“I’m excited to come here and, hopefully, playing for AVC will help me get into another college and play for that school,” she said.
After Saturday’s match, the Marauders head to the conference individual tournament at the end of next week.
