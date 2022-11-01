AVC falls to Santa Barbara in conference

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College football team lost its final home game of the season to Santa Barbara 39-25 in an American Pacific Conference game on Saturday.
It was the first conference loss for the Marauders (4-4, 2-1 APC) while Santa Barbara (7-1, 3-0) is still unbeaten in conference play.
AVC trailed 24-19, but took a 25-24 lead at the beginning of the second half.
AVC running back Amir Bankhead broke out for a 69-yard touchdown run to cap a four-play, 97-yard drive with 11:54 left in the third quarter. The kick was missed and the Marauders led by just one point.
But Santa Barbara responded later in the quarter with a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown followed by a two-point conversion run, which put them up 32-25.
Santa Barbara scored again on a 32-yard touchdown pass with 4:11 left to take a 39-25 lead.
AVC quarterback Daryus Warren completed 18 of 37 passes for 256 yards, including three touchdowns and no interceptions.
The Marauders got on the board first on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Warren to Shamir Washington.
Washington caught his second touchdown, a 56-yard pass from Warren, with 6:39 left in the second quarter.
Warren then connected with Reece Robinson for a 51-yard touchdown with 12 seconds left in the first half.
Bankhead rushed for 110 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries, while Washington caught five passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns and Robinson caught two passes for 71 yards and one touchdown.
AVC’s Dazhon Sanders recorded an interception and Caden Hinton led the team with 10 tackles.
The Marauders have two games left. They will play at LA Pierce this Saturday and at Moorpark on Nov. 12.
