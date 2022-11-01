 Skip to main content
College Football | American Pacific Conference: Santa Barbara 39, AVC 25

AVC falls to Santa Barbara in conference

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College football team lost its final home game of the season to Santa Barbara 39-25 in an American Pacific Conference game on Saturday.

It was the first conference loss for the Marauders (4-4, 2-1 APC) while Santa Barbara (7-1, 3-0) is still unbeaten in conference play.

