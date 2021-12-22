AVC falls to Moorpark

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s basketball players have to hold their heads high despite suffering their fourth straight game in a row.
The Marauders proved they can play with any team in the state.
AVC had a solid defensive game against Moorpark, unfortunately a few missed shots around the basket and free throws held the Marauders back as the Raiders escaped with a 55-47 victory over AVC, Thursday at Marauder Gymnasium.
“I’m proud of the way the girls played and I thought we got good bench support,” AVC head coach Barry Green said. “Our nemesis all season is that we have not been able to put a string of (offensive) possessions together all season. Today we only shot 33 percent. If you want to beat a good team you need to shoot around 40 percent.”
Green was right.
The Marauders (6-6) shot poorly from 3-point range as they were only 2-of-16 from beyond the arc. Both of those 3-pointers came from Kristen Lopez, who finished the game 2-of-4 from 3-point range. AVC shot only 7-of-15 from the free-throw line.
“We got good shots, the shots we wanted,” Green said. “We just couldn’t finish.”
For the second time in three games, AVC’s Jadis Watson grabbed 20 rebounds — the other came in a 68-48 loss to Pasadena City College on Dec. 17. Watson, the state’s second leading rebounder, averaging 15.1 per game, also finished with a double-double with 12 points. She was four assists shy of a triple-double, finishing with six.
Teammate Sara Heier finished with a game-high 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Vanessa Fletes finished with 10 rebounds and seven points.
“We played good defense, but we just couldn’t finish around the rim; just a lot of easy layups,” Watson said. “We also missed too many free throws and those things were the key to the game.
“Still, I was pleased with our team’s effort.”
The teams entered the second quarter tied, 14-14, before the Marauders scored the first bucket of the quarter. Moorpark (8-2), the No. 7 team in the state, promptly went on a 10-1 run to lead 24-17, while holding AVC without a field goal for a six-minute stretch.
A layup by Watson broke the field goal drought, followed by two more buckets by the Marauders and the lead was cut to 27-22 with 1:50 remaining. The Raiders, which outscored AVC 18-10 in the quarter, led 32-24 at halftime.
“Our team really stepped up and I thought we did well on defense. We came together as a team,” Heier said. “This will build our confidence and this game shows us where we stand and where we need to get better. This shows we can compete (with the top teams).”
Neither team came out of the gates fast in the third quarter as both teams struggled shooting the ball. A 3-pointer by Lopez trimmed the lead to 36-30 midway through the quarter. The Marauders were held scoreless the remainder of the quarter while Moorpark closed the third quarter with an 8-0 run to enter the fourth with a 44-30 lead.
“Sometimes we hurt ourselves with turnovers at the wrong point in the game,” Green said. “But they played well overall and we can build on this heading into conference.”
The Raiders extended their lead to 47-32 early in the fourth quarter, but two consecutive layups by Heier later in the quarter gave AVC momentum as it only trailed 49-38.
The old-fashioned 3-point play by Fletes with 2:10 remaining shrunk the lead to 51-43. AVC got a stop on the other end, but a missed 3-pointer to carve into the lead more, was rebounded by Moorpark sealing its victory.
“We came up just a little bit short today,” Watson said. “We communicated better on defense.”
