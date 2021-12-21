AVC falls to Harbor

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College men’s basketball coach John Taylor looked puzzled following his team’s game against the state’s 12th ranked team, LA Harbor.
“Our energy was bad out there,” he said. “When you don’t have good energy, you’re not going to win.”
The Marauders looked lethargic from start to finish and the end result showed as the visiting Seahawks ran away with an easy 83-63 victory, Monday evening at Marauder Gymnasium.
The loss snapped a 3-game winning streak by AVC (7-5). LA Harbor improved to 9-1 on the season.
“There’s a reason why they are 9-1. They played really hard and we didn’t play well at all. We gave up way too many easy layups and we didn’t play good defense,” Taylor said. “We played better in the second half, and when we cut it to 11 (in the second half) we had too many bad turnovers. We just dug ourselves too deep a hole.”
The Marauders had an evident size advantage over the smaller Seahawks, however, LA Harbor outrebounded AVC 41-27, including 12 offensive rebounds.
“We didn’t block out well,” Taylor said. “I didn’t think we had the best shot selection. It was okay in the first half, but we missed a lot of easy shots underneath the basket.”
LA Harbor hit all six of their 3-pointers in the first half, including two in a row, which helped it build a 30-18 lead midway through the half. Another quick fast-break bucket capped a 12-4 run as the Seahawks led 32-18.
Jonathan Daniels hit a 3-pointer with just under six minutes remaining to cut the deficit to nine, 32-23. But every time the Marauders would make a run, LA Harbor would promptly respond with a run of its own. That happened at least three times throughout the game.
“They just wanted it more than we did. They executed offensively and got the shots they wanted and they outrebounded us,” AVC’s Da’Jour Lewis said. “They just had way too many second chances. They beat us in both halves of the game. We started to fall apart out there. This is a very disappointing loss because we knew what they were about and our energy was down.”
Lewis finished with a team-high 16 points and added four rebounds. Emani Scott had 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Marauders. Daniels had 14 points and four assits.
The Seahawks shot 51 percent for the first half and built a 44-28 lead. LA Harbor also shot 51 percent for the game. AVC shot 42 percent for the game.
The Marauders closed the gap to within 11, 52-41, following a fast-break layup by Scott, but they would get no closer. The Seahawks ballooned the lead back up to 60-41.
“We started off very slow. Our minds were focused on one player (Demetrius Douglas) and he didn’t even play tonight,” Scott said. “When we woke up, it was way too late. We’ve definitely played better teams than that. We didn’t show who we were out of the gate.
“Out of all our losses this season, this has to be the toughest. Players, including myself, didn’t step up when we needed to. We just have to go harder in practice and hold each other accountable. We have to put the pieces to the puzzle back together.”
AVC returns to the court on Dec. 30 when it faces No. 26 San Diego Miramar in the opening round of the MiraCosta Tournament.
