AVC falls to Canyons

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team held rival College of the Canyons to one run with solid defense for four innings on Tuesday.
Then a hiccup here and a hiccup there led to six more runs for the Cougars, who defeated the Marauders 7-1 in a Western State Conference game at AVC.
“I have to say I’m really disappointed with the way we’re just not coming out with that competitive spirit,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “We’re just having letdowns on the defensive side, things we work on like crazy at practice.”
Canyons scored in the top of the first inning after a leadoff double by Schalyn Rhambo and a one-out double by Alyssa Silva to plate Rhambo.
But the Marauders (9-8, 2-2 WSC) answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame.
AVC’s Cadence Crampton hit an RBI single to drive in Savannah Cervantes, who reached on a fielder’s choice.
And that was all the Marauders would get.
AVC didn’t have another hit until the sixth inning, where the Marauders had two runners in scoring position before hitting into a popup double play to end the inning.
The Marauders also left the bases loaded in the seventh inning.
“Obviously, the outcome wasn’t what I was expecting,” AVC sophomore catcher and team captain Natalie Gomez said. “But, at the end of the day, I know that the girls still put their hearts (in it) and gave it their all and that’s all I can really ask for as a captain. That’s all I ask from them every day — just have fun out here and play the game they know how to play.
“Things aren’t always going to go our way every time, but I know that we have it in us.”
COC pitcher Allyson Melgar held AVC to just four hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in seven innings.
“We just didn’t make adjustments at the plate,” Vargas said. “We knew (Melgar) loves to come in and we worked on it and then they didn’t make any adjustments.
Natasha Arroyo had two of the Marauders’ four hits, finishing 2-for-3 with a walk. She also had a big defensive play in left field in the second inning.
With the bases loaded and two outs, Arroyo charged a sinking fly ball in left field, dove and came up with it in her glove, saving a few runs and ending the inning.
It helped starting pitcher Annalise Wagner get out of a jam as COC had the bases loaded with no outs after two hits and a walk to start the frame.
The Cougars’ Memorie Munoz hit into a fielder’s choice to AVC second baseman Alanna Hernandez, who threw home to catcher Gomez to get the force out.
Wagner then got Rhambo to pop out in foul territory and Arroyo ended the inning with her athletic catch.
“It’s always nice to see my pitchers get out of their jams,” Gomez said. “I know that pitching is a really tough position and it’s all mental, I think. So, being back there I love talking to them and I like cheering them on and telling them that they’ve got this.”
AVC right fielder Kylie Zinn also had a diving catch to save a run in the third inning.
COC went up 2-1 in the fifth inning on Julia Fuentes’ RBI single.
But the game was still close, until it wasn’t.
The Marauders set up a play to catch a runner trying to steal home and it seemed like a perfect setup — Gomez threw to shortstop Emily Centeno as the cutoff person, who then was supposed to throw home for the out. But the execution was off and the runner scored after a late throw.
“We work that over and over and over,” Vargas said. “It worked the way it was supposed to work, until it didn’t work. So, just little things.”
Then another run scored on a wild pitch by AVC’s third pitcher of the game, Victoria Alcantar.
In the seventh, two runs scored on an a dropped ball in left field and then that batter scored on an RBI walk.
“We’ve just had a lot of letdowns defensively and it’s been frustrating,” Vargas said.
Wagner allowed one run on four hits and one walk with one strikeout in two innings for the Marauders. Emmeliz Sera took the loss after allowing two runs on three hits and one walk with one strikeout in three innings.
Alcantar allowed four unearned runs on two hits and a walk in one inning and Madison Reiser closed out the last inning, allowing two walks.
Cervantes had a hit for the Marauders, finishing 1-for-3 with a run scored and Crampton was 1-for-3 with her RBI single in the first inning.
“The team has so much potential, they have not played up to their potential yet,” Vargas said. “I think that’s what’s so frustrating.”
The Western State Conference added a third round of play this season, so every team in a division will play each other three times.
“So, obviously, our goal is to win the series,” Vargas said, adding it was important to win at home.
AVC next plays at Bakersfield in a conference contest on Thursday. Bakersfield is in first in the conference and defeated the Marauders 12-5 at home on Feb. 14.
