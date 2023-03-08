 Skip to main content
College Softball | Western State Conference: COC 7, AVC 1

AVC falls to Canyons

Marauders’ defense falters at end

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team held rival College of the Canyons to one run with solid defense for four innings on Tuesday.

Then a hiccup here and a hiccup there led to six more runs for the Cougars, who defeated the Marauders 7-1 in a Western State Conference game at AVC.

