LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s basketball team fought back from a halftime deficit to outlast Santa Ana 67-66 at the AVC Holiday Crossover on Thursday at Marauder Gym.
The Marauders (7-7) trailed 36-24 at halftime, but scored 43 points in the second half.
AVC outscored Santa Ana 22-13 in the third quarter, and trailed by just three points, 49-46, heading into the final quarter.
The Marauders pulled away for a 64-58 lead with two minutes left, but a couple of 3-pointers by Santa Ana (7-8) tied the game at 64 with just 50 seconds remaining.
Then, the two teams traded free throws down the stretch.
Eriona Williams knocked down two free throws with 38 seconds left, putting AVC ahead 66-64.
Santa Ana’s Nicole Robles went 1-for-2 on free-throw attempts to pull within one point with six seconds remaining.
AVC’s Jadis Watson was immediately fouled and missed her first free throw, but made the second to give the Marauders a 67-65 lead.
The moment of truth came with one second left with Robles at the line again for Santa Ana. Robles knocked down her first shot, but missed the tying shot. The ball was rebounded by AVC to end the game.
Bailey Cassell and Watson each scored 20 points to lead the Marauders. Watson had a double-double, adding 11 rebounds.
Williams scored 14 points with nine rebounds, five assists and four steals, while Vanessa Fletes picked up a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds, with three assists.
Sara Heier added three points, five rebounds, five asssists and three steals for the Marauders.
Dylyn Payne and Heather Matthews led Santa Ana with 15 points apiece.
AVC opens Western State Conference play at College of the Canyons on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.