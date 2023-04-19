AVC edges Citrus

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team finished a rain-postponed game with a 6-3 victory and then fought for a 3-2 win against Citrus for two big Western State Conference East victories on Tuesday at AVC.
The Marauders (24-12, 13-3 WSC) were leading 5-1 on March 10 when their game against the Owls was rained out.
On Tuesday, they added another run in the fifth inning and allowed two in the sixth to hold on for the win. Annalise Wagner picked up the win in the circle.
Then, AVC battled in the second game, coming alive in the sixth inning to score two runs and take a 3-2 lead.
“I think we definitely didn’t play to our potential, but if you can still pull off a win, that’s the sign of a good team,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “Just the fight for them to come back and win it. Did some clutch hitting at the end.”
The Marauders had just two hits entering the bottom of the sixth, trailing 2-1.
Wagner came in as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the sixth and got things started with a bloop single to right field on an 0-2 count.
Savannah Cervantes followed with a single to left field.
That brought up Cadence Crampton, who sent a 2-2 pitch up the middle, past a diving second baseman to bring in pinch runner Haylei Weiske for the tying run.
Cervantes was originally held at third base, but the ball took a weird bounce that allowed her to score.
“I, honestly, was just trying to put the ball in play,” Crampton said. “I just needed to get on. That was it. I just had to do it. … It felt great just to see the team all excited.”
Cervantes celebrated with her teammates after scoring the go-ahead run, showing her passion as she screamed.
“It felt so good, like a huge weight was lifted off my shoulders, and I think everybody else’s too,” she said about scoring the run. “We definitely weren’t playing to our full potential, but we woke up in the end, so I’m thankful for that.”
Alanna Hernandez followed with a single of her own to put runners on the corners, but the next batter flied out and Maeyll Grimes, pinch running for Crampton, was thrown out at home after tagging at third.
“Gotta pass the bat,” Cervantes said about the contagious hitting. “I think we realized what was at risk. We don’t want our season to end here. And, especially, our last home game, we definitely had to do it not for ourselves but for each other.”
The Marauders held on in the top of the seventh with shortstop Emily Centeno catching a line drive for the first out and a pop up for the second out with a runner on first base.
Emmeliz Sera, who threw the final 1.2 innings for the win, then got the last batter to fly out to Kylie Zinn in right field.
“Emme has been coming in and just shutting the door,” Vargas said. “She has been huge here lately. She’s pitching really well. I think Vic pitched a great game. … One-two punch right now.”
Victoria Alcantar got the start, allowing two unearned runs on 11 hits and no walks with five strikeouts.
“I just felt like today was just so important,” Alcantar said. “I really wanted to push through for our team. Knowing it’s my last year along with our other sophomores, I really wanted to go out and give it our best, put a banner up on the board.
“I feel like we really have a team this year that’s going to do it and push through all the way. We have such great chemistry. I feel like we worked so well together today. It shows that we all wanted to do it and fight.”
Alcantar felt a tingling in her arm in the fifth inning and opted to come out of the game in favor of Sera.
“I threw a pitch and my arm felt really tingly and numb, so I was shaking it out,” Alcantar said, adding she tried to throw a couple of more and it didn’t get better. “I want to fix it now and that way when we go to playoffs I’ll be able to play and I didn’t want to injure it more. We have a really strong pitching staff.”
But she was glad to watch her team win the game from the dugout.
“Even though I was in the dugout in the last couple of innings, I was still really excited and pumped for our team knowing we’re going to pull through, we’re going to come back,” Alcantar said.
The Owls led 1-0 after the first inning after leadoff batter Leah Morales singled, stole second, and scored on a two-base error.
Cervantes tied the game in the fourth inning with a shot to dead-center field that was a no-doubter off her bat.
“Right off the bat, I knew it was gone,” Cervantes said. “I felt good. I knew we were back in this game.”
The Marauders had a tough start to the Western State Conference East season, but have rebounded in the second half of the season.
“I think everybody started playing with more heart and instead of playing for themselves, we play for each other and realize we’re all here to have a good time,” Cervantes said. “We don’t get to play for long, so we’ve just got to play for each other, like I said, and not for ourselves.”
AVC has won eight straight conference games since a 9-4 loss to LA Mission on March 27. The Marauders have won 12 of their last 13 games.
“I think just the chemistry between us, those moments when we get super excited, makes everything worth being her,” Crampton said. “I think that’s what we play for is that feeling.”
The Marauders’ two wins on Tuesday, combined with Bakersfield’s 6-5 loss to College of the Canyons put AVC in first place in the Western State Conference East Division. They have two conference games left with their destiny in their own hands.
“It’s been fun watching them and kind of just enjoying the ride,” Vargas said. “Just going to try to finish strong and see what happens.”
The players are excited for the playoffs in a couple of weeks, but are also focused on the end of the regular season.
“I’m hoping we’re going to go out and just give it our all,” Alcantar said. “Just fight through. We have the team to go far. We can beat these teams when we’re on. All we have to do is just work together.”
The Marauders play at LA Valley on Thursday and end the regular season at Canyons on Tuesday. They also play Rio Hondo and Santiago Canyon in Whittier on Saturday.
