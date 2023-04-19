 Skip to main content
College Softball | WSC: AVC 6, Citrus 3; AVC 3, Citrus 2

AVC edges Citrus

Marauders get two key WSC wins

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College softball team finished a rain-postponed game with a 6-3 victory and then fought for a 3-2 win against Citrus for two big Western State Conference East victories on Tuesday at AVC.

The Marauders (24-12, 13-3 WSC) were leading 5-1 on March 10 when their game against the Owls was rained out.

