AVC drops match against Cal Lutheran JV

LANCASTER — If there ever was such a thing as a moral victory, the Antelope Valley College women’s volleyball team earned it against California Lutheran University’s junior varsity team.
Unfortunately, the Marauders dropped their match to the Regals in three sets, but the third set proved that AVC can hang with top competition.
“It was good to play them,” AVC setter Nicole Fletes said. “We see what we need to work on and what we need to improve.”
Cal Lutheran won the match 25-16, 25-9, 28-26, but head coach Mark Cruz was pleased with the effort his team displayed in the third set.
“I liked how we played for the first 14 points of the first set and overall in the third set,” Cruz said. “We’re still a young team with only three sophomores, and we need to go back to the drawing board and figure things out, hopefully sooner rather than later.”
Julia Mueller led the Marauders (2-2) with eight kills and teammate Kylee Eubanks-Hemme finished with six kills. Fletes had three kills and one block, while Destiny Silva added two kills and two blocks. AVC’s Saniyah Palmer chipped in with two kills and one block.
“If we were in the right positions, it would’ve been a more competitive match,” Fletes said. “I thought our defense improved throughout the match. We don’t seem to start high. We tend to watch (opposing teams) and then try to match them. But I think we can take this momentum moving forward if we cut down on the silly errors.”
The Marauders played well to open the first set as they matched Cal Lutheran’s intensity. The teams split the first 26 points and AVC grabbed a 14-13 lead. That momentum was short-lived as the Regals (1-0) went on an offensive onslaught.
They scored 11 consecutive points, which included five aces and four kills while being sandwiched by two AVC errors, as they grabbed a 24-14 lead and an easy first-set victory.
“Our mental game hurt us tonight,” Cruz said. “The thing that hurt us was the landslide of points that we gave up. They’re (Cal Lutheran) a good team. The cool thing is that we play them in a week so we can see how much we’ve improved.”
The Regals were all gas and no brakes in the second set. Leading 3-2, Cal Lutheran scored 10 of its next 13 points via the kill or an ace. Two more points came from stuff blocks as it built a 16-7 lead.
The Regals continued to put AVC away as they won six more points to lead 22-7. Cal Lutheran easily took the set and a 2-0 lead.
“We tend to make the game faster than it needs to be,” Mueller said. “If we can slow the game down, we tend to play better. We’re still learning the game, but overall we did pretty well.
“We have a really good team with a lot of potential. By the end of the season we’ll be a force to be reckoned with, but hopefully it won’t take that long. For some reason, we needed to be kick started for us to get going. They’re a high-level team and it was good for us to play them. I feel like we could’ve done better.”
The Marauders were better in the third set. AVC seemed more energized and matched the high level of play of the Regals. It kept the match close as the set was tied early on, 7-7. Cal Lutheran rallied to take a 12-8 lead, but the Marauders were relentless and battled back to only trail 15-14.
Following two kills by Fletes and a couple of errors by the Regals, AVC instantly grabbed an 18-17 lead. The set remained close with the score tied 22-22, and two straight kills by Mueller and Silva gave the Marauders set point, 24-23.
A side-out by Cal Lutheran tied the score, 24-24, but AVC had another opportunity to close the set following a kill by Palmer to lead 25-24. The Marauders would get no closer as the Regals closed the match after winning four of the next five points. Cal Lutheran closed out the match with an ace.
AVC returns to the court on Friday when it travels to Rio Hondo (4-3). The Marauders look to avenge Tuesday night’s loss when they travel to Thousand Oaks for a rematch with the Regals, next Tuesday. AVC’s next home match will be on Sept. 20 against LA Pierce at 6 p.m.
