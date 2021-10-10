CULVER CITY — The Antelope Valley College football team won at West L.A. 27-3 on Saturday.
The Marauders (3-2) led 13-3 at halftime.
The AVC defense dominated West LA (1-3), holding the Wildcats to 14 yards in rushing and finishing with four sacks and an interception.
AVC’s Miles Cooney had nine total tackles, Dylan Hall and Esai Martinez both had one sack and four tackles apiece and Raymond Womack had an interception and three tackles. Martinez also had two fumble recoveries, one for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, and Augustin Lorfils Jr. forced two of the three fumbles by the AVC defense.
AVC quarterback Caden Hinton led the Marauders’ offense with two touchdown passes, including a 56-yarder to Carlos Hill in the first minutes of the game. Hinton completed 15-of-21 passes for 154 yards and Hill caught six passes for 107 yards and also a 7-yard TD in the third quarter.
Jackson Marshall led the Marauders’ running attack with 91 yards on 23 carries, while Michael Clark rushed for 40 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.