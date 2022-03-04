AVC defeats No. 16 Fresno City College

FRESNO — The Antelope Valley College baseball team defeated Fresno City College 8-7 on Wednesday night at Fresno City College.
The Marauders (8-6) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Fresno City, which is ranked No. 16 in the state, and AVC added another four runs in the fourth inning.
Josh Nuno started the scoring in the first, coming home on a balk, and Nate Scott doubled to left field, scoring William Joseph and Nathan Duarte. Ariv Camacho then hit an RBI-double to center to bring home Scott.
AVC surrendered a run in the bottom of the first and two in the second inning. Up by a run heading into the fourth, the Marauders got a two-run homer from Lupe Puentes, his first of the season. Nuno then singled to center field to score Colin Hagen. AVC went up 8-3 when Zach Terry scored off a wild pitch.
“We dug deep and pulled out a win in a hostile environment,” AVC head coach Bryan Moses said. “FCC is one of the winningest programs in California, and it was rewarding to see our Marauders rise to the occasion as a whole.”
The Rams rallied with a two-run home run in the fifth inning and two more runs in the bottom of the eighth. The Marauders secured the win with a groundout and two strikeouts from Chase Hadley in the bottom of the ninth. Sam Maudsley (2-0) was the winning pitcher, while Hadley got the save.
“The contributions from Nuno, Puentes, and our entire pitching staff were impressive ... they were a few of the guys that fueled our performance,” Moses said.
The Marauders will start conference play at Citrus College on Tuesday.
