 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
College Track and Field | Western State Conference Prelims

AVC athletes post PRs at prelims

  • 0

LANCASTER — Several Antelope Valley College men’s and women’s track and field athletes qualified for the Western State Conference Finals with personal-best marks in the Prelims on Friday at Antelope Valley College.

It was the only home meet of the season for the Marauders.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.