AVC athletes post PRs at prelims

LANCASTER — Several Antelope Valley College men’s and women’s track and field athletes qualified for the Western State Conference Finals with personal-best marks in the Prelims on Friday at Antelope Valley College.
It was the only home meet of the season for the Marauders.
“We had a really productive day today,” AVC coach Anthony Veney said. “We had a number of people PR. Basically, I’d say 99% of the people we thought would advance to the finals or qualify today in certain field events made it through. I think we have a pretty good opportunity to send maybe 10, maybe 15 to regionals in two weeks.”
AVC sophomore Prishencia Nnoham, a Highland High grad, posted a personal-best time of 56.54 seconds in the women’s 400 meters, finishing first in her heat and overall in the event.
She injured her left knee during practice this week and said it was hurting as she ran.
“We were training on Monday and I overexerted myself,” Nnoham said. “My knee was hurting, so I was wearing a knee brace for the whole week and I just took it off to race today.
“It hurt so bad, but it was worth it.”
She also qualified in the women’s 200 meters, finishing second in her heat and fifth overall with a time of 25.45, just .03 off her PR.
“In the 200, I was a little bit tired from my previous race, which was the 400,” Nnoham said. “I was a little bit sore … so going into the race I was very nervous. My opponents, I had looked at the times and some of them were faster than mine and some of them were just as fast as me, so that also added to my nervousness.
“But, once I got to the line, I just relaxed and gave it my all.”
She is hoping to heal her knee during the next week before the Western State Conference Finals next Friday at Moorpark. Then, she’s hoping to PR in both races.
“I’m hoping to run a 55 in the 400 and a 24 in the 200,” Nnoham said. “It’s doable, I’ve just got to put in a lot more work.”
AVC freshman Sade Vasquez competed in three events on Friday, including the finals of the women’s high jump and long jump.
Vasquez, also a Highland grad, finished fifth in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 9 inches and 11th in the long jump with a leap of 15-08.25. Veney said she qualified for regionals in the long jump.
Vasquez also ran the 100 hurdles and qualified for the finals with a time of 17.55 for eighth overall.
Freshman Ella Gawallek, a Quartz Hill grad, finished sixth in the women’s shot put, hitting 31-09 on her second attempt. She was also eighth in the hammer throw (97-08).
Freshman Rosa Aguiano, from Eastside High, qualified for the finals in both the 1,500 and 800 meters. She finished 10th overall in the 1,500 with a time of 5:22.02 and was ninth overall in the 800 (2:37.75).
Sophomore Celeste Meza, a Highland grad, qualified in the women’s 400 hurdles with the eighth-best time (1:15.34).
On the men’s side, freshman Jorge De La O Santillan, a Highland grad, posted a personal-best time of 49.69 in the 400 meters, despite falling ill and losing seven pounds earlier this week.
“I felt surprisingly good,” he said. “Off the 300, with last 100 left, I felt like I had it. I felt pretty great. Then, I think it was Santa Monica, caught me the last maybe 5 or 3 meters. So, maybe those last 50 meters, me being sick factored into that.”
His time was sixth overall to qualify him for finals next week.
“I’m just thankful we have championships next week and I feel confident, considering the fact I was sick and I wasn’t at 100%,” De La O Santillan said. “God is good.”
The season didn’t start out how he hoped as he was running the race in the 50s, but he has dropped his time near the end of the season and credited Veney with helping him improve.
“It started off rough, I was hitting bad times at the start of the season,” De La O Santillan said. “I was getting kind of discouraged, but I’ve been dropping it down toward the end of the season and just trusting coach’s coaching. He’s a great coach and he’s been doing a great job.”
De La O Santillan also ran in the men’s 200 meters, where he also ran a personal-best time of 22.65, but he did not qualify for the finals as it was 15th overall.
“The 200, toward the end of the day, had me a little bit tired,” he said. “I didn’t feel as good about that one.”
His freshman teammate TJ Graham ran a 22.47, but finished in 11th. Graham, a Quartz Hill grad, also missed out on the 100 meters, with 10th-best time of 10.95. The top nine qualified for finals.
“He also runs on both our relays, which I think will qualify,” Veney said.
De La O Santillan also runs the 4x400 and 4x100 relays with Graham.
“I don’t run the 100, but I run a pretty OK second leg when I already have a head start, because I’m not the best starter,” De La O Santillan said. “So, if we have our handoffs drilled down this week … I wouldn’t be surprised if we skipped 42 (seconds) altogether and hit 41. We can’t limit ourselves. I think we’ve got it.”
Makuochukwu Ene finished eighth in the men’s long jump finals with a leap of 20-07.75 on his final attempt.
Next week in the finals, the Marauders have a chance to qualify their relay teams for the CCCAA SoCal Prelims on May 5 at San Diego Mesa College.
The women’s 4x100 relay is ranked No. 2 in the conference and the men’s 4x100 is ranked No. 5.
“They take the top seven (to regionals), so as long as we get the stick around, we advance to San Diego Mesa for the championship prelims on May 5,” Veney said.
He added he was proud of the effort from all of his athletes on Friday.
“A productive day, even for those young people that did not move on, they competed really well,” he said. “You’d like them to go farther, but you can’t beat that when they give you all they got.”
