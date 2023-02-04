 Skip to main content
High School Football | Antelope Valley vs Victor Valley All-Star Football Classic

AV senior All-Stars set to take on Victor Valley seniors today

PALMDALE — The top seniors football players from around the Antelope Valley will compete in an All-Star Game against Victor Valley’s top seniors for the second year in a row at 1 p.m. today at Antelope Valley College.

The Antelope Valley All-Stars won last year’s installment, 12-8, under head coach Richard Lear. This year’s team is coached by Lancaster’s Brandon Rivers.

