AV senior All-Stars set to take on Victor Valley seniors today

PALMDALE — The top seniors football players from around the Antelope Valley will compete in an All-Star Game against Victor Valley’s top seniors for the second year in a row at 1 p.m. today at Antelope Valley College.
The Antelope Valley All-Stars won last year’s installment, 12-8, under head coach Richard Lear. This year’s team is coached by Lancaster’s Brandon Rivers.
“I think it’s really cool, because they didn’t pick everybody,” Highland’s Saheed Free said. “They picked the top seniors of every school. So, to be recognized as one of the top seniors from my school is pretty cool.”
Highland had nine seniors selected for the game with Golden League Defensive Player of the Aydehn Kingsberry (LB), Lineman of the Year Mordecai Hines (DL), first-teamers Free (RB), Sincere Smith (CB), Joshua Jackson (OL), Simeon Smith (S), second-teamers Corbett McDaniel (RB) and Bryan Thornton (OL), as well as Nathaniel Macias (OL) and Charles Terrence (LB).
Lancaster, fresh off of its CIF-Southern Section Division 12 championship, had six players named to the team.
Golden League first-teamer Jason Redmond (OL/DL) leads the way for the Eagles and is joined by second-teamers Cedric SaMarion (QB) and Edwin Reyes-Garcia (OL), along with Ivan Rojas (OL), Obie King (OL) and Christian Tucker-Martin (LB).
Aside from Golden League schools, the AV roster also includes Maximus Howard, an offensive lineman from Boron, Felipe De Paula Rosa, a wide receiver from Lancaster Baptist, and Paraclete’s Donovan Fisher (WR) and Chance Kroeger (DL).
“It’s been fun getting to meet new people, getting to know their play style, how they communicate with each other,” Simeon Smith said. “It’s pretty fun out here to be with them.”
Some of the players have known each other since youth football, but didn’t get to play together in high school.
“It’s pretty fun,” Free said. “We played youth together, most of us, so it’s like a big team that we’ve been playing with since we were like 6, 7. We just all came together, because this is our last year.”
But it is also a little strange to now be teammates with players who have been on the other side of the trenches.
“It’s a good thing, obviously, but it’s kind of weird, because ever since you’re a freshman, you go against all these players,” Redmond said. “It’s crazy to think, ‘Oh, if only we had this guy on our team,’ and now you do. The only thing you can hope is to play hard and hope you win the game.”
It’s been interesting for Rivers to get to harness some of the best talent in the Valley.
“It’s different,” he said. “You spend all year coaching against them and game-planning them. Now, to be able to kind of come together, it’s really cool to meet them and see how talented they are. There’s definitely some talented kids out there.”
Rivers said the coaching staff tried to keep things simple for the players as they prepared to take on an unknown opponent in the Victor Valley All-Stars.
“These guys have done a great job of picking everything up — great football IQ, real smart,” Rivers said. “We just want to keep things basic. We knew the athletes we had, so we could put in things to be able to utilize the guys we have. We just wanted to keep it basic so we’re able to fly and not have any hiccups.”
The players know what they need to do to be ready to get the victory against Victor Valley.
“We’ve just got to work as a team and find a way to click all together,” Free said. “Since we all come from different places, we just have to make it work.”
The team has been trying to build that chemistry between each other during practice this week.
“I’m hoping for, obviously, a win, but to not think of it as a last game per se, but just go out there and have fun,” Redmond said. “This whole week, it’s been obviously practice, but there’s been times where our coaches let us sit there and have fun. Like, we’ll stop a drill so we can build that chemistry that we’ve never had. So we’ve been building that chemistry, we’ve all been coming to practice early so we can just talk.
“I’ve been talking to O-linemen that I’ve never had conversations with before. We’ve been talking on the sidelines and you would think that we’ve been with each other all four years.”
Smith sees the team as a blessing of riches.
“I think it’s a blessing, playing against other different teams,” he said. “I feel like we’re going to make things work. Like Saheed said, we all grew up together playing for different teams and now we’re on the same team. That’s a blessing for us.”
Other than bragging rights, the game means a lot to the different seniors.
“It’s kind of cool, because, some of us, after this, we’re hanging up the cleats and never playing again,” Redmond said. “Some of us are going to the next level. As seniors, it’s like a way to say goodbye to our high school careers.”
Redmond is unsure of his plans as of yet, though he does want to keep playing football.
“Honestly, I’ve been talking to a few schools,” he said. “I would be happy to keep playing. I love the game, I love the work for it. Honestly, I would love to stay (in football), but I just want to go to a good college that will work for me. I don’t want to go to a college just to play.”
Simeon Smith, Kingsberry and Sincere Smith all signed to play football at Friends University in Kansas on Wednesday, while teammate Hines signed to play at Fresno State.
Quartz Hill wide receiver Oliver Weese also signed to play at Carleton College on Thursday. He suffered a minor shoulder injury during Wednesday’s All-Star practice and won’t be able to play in today’s game.
“I’m hoping for a win, go out with a win for my last game senior year,” Simeon Smith said. “Go out with the boys, have fun. If it’s a tight situation, I know coach Rivers can get us in a good, comfortable spot to get the W.”
Rivers is excited to see his talented players in action.
“It’s just another opportunity for them to showcase their skills,” he said. “For some of them, this will probably be their last high school game, so I do think they’re excited. I think they’re excited and they’re ready for this opportunity.
“I’m pretty excited. We’ll see how it goes. We’re playing a pretty good area, so we know they’ll have some dudes. But, we have some really good athletes over here and we think we can play with anybody.”
Here is the rest of the players on the roster:
Quartz Hill — GL first-teamers Weese, Ethan Leos (OL), Nathen Pena (DL), Houston Brown (LB) and London Mitchell (CB), second-teamers Deven Hooper (WR), Franky Rosado (OL), Dorsey Davis (S), GL honorable mention Jerry Lopez (OL) and quarterbacks Logan Hinton and Derrick Gordon.
Palmdale — GL first-teamers Amir Bastine (RB), Damario Jackson (WR) and Roman Mercado (DL), as well as De’Anthony Burks (DL).
Knight — GL second-teamer Bobby Rodriguez (S) and honorable mention David Reed (CB), as well as Deandre Estell (LB) and Antonio Jones (WR).
Antelope Valley — GL Kicker of the Year Gregorio Pacheco, second-teamer Justin Torres (OL), Rodrick Colquitt (DL) and Eric Burrell (CB).
Eastside — GL second-teamer Jaquan Augustine (S).
