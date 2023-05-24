 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Youth Football | Antelope Valley Rams

AV Rams have fun at NFL youth camp with LA Rams

  • 0

The Antelope Valley Rams youth football program (formerly the West Valley Rebels) hosted representatives from the NFL Los Angeles Rams on May 2 in Quartz Hill. 

The AV Rams, in conjunction with the Los Angeles Rams, hosted a youth football camp where the youth football program announced its exciting new change from the West Valley Rebels Youth football program to the Antelope Valley Rams football program.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.