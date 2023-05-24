AV Rams have fun at NFL youth camp with LA Rams

The Antelope Valley Rams youth football program (formerly the West Valley Rebels) hosted representatives from the NFL Los Angeles Rams on May 2 in Quartz Hill.
The AV Rams, in conjunction with the Los Angeles Rams, hosted a youth football camp where the youth football program announced its exciting new change from the West Valley Rebels Youth football program to the Antelope Valley Rams football program.
More than 100 youth football players from the AV Rams and other programs enjoyed the youth football camp, where they participated in agility, speed and conditioning drills. The drills were organized and run by AV and LA Rams coaches.
Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department were on hand, interacting with the young players and encouraging them through the drills. The Los Angeles Rams mascot RAMPAGE was also at the event. RAMPAGE without a doubt was the fan and player favorite.
Antelope Valley Rams youth football president Randy Opperman shared a special thank you to LA Rams executives Kevin Demoff, Jonathan Franklin and Mo Streety and his crew as well as the entire LA Rams organization for coming out to the support our youth and student-athletes in the Antelope Valley.
The Antelope Valley Rams youth football program supports athletes from the ages of 5 to 14 who play on club, 8u, 9u, 10u, 11u, 12u, 13u and 14u teams.
If you’re interested in learning more about the program, you can reach President Randy Opperman at rjojr11@yahoo.com.
