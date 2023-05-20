AV Pickleball raises $1,000 for St. Jude for Pickleball Month

Antelope Valley Pickleball, started by Joe and Patty Dagata, celebrated National Pickleball Month in April by raising $1,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Pickleball Month was established in 2018 by the USA Pickleball Association, but this was the first time the Dagatas celebrated.
Group participants, ages 16-81, helped raise the donations.
Joe and Patty Dagata found the sport when they were camping in Palm Desert years ago.
“(Joe) saw this game, liked it and returned to the motorhome with two wood paddles, a net and a rule book,” Patty said in a press release.
They traveled to Simi Valley every Thursday for several years to play with an organized group.
Finally, they decided to set up their own group in Lancaster several years ago.
“We bought portable nets, marked courts with pickleball lines and started to recruit our friends to this wonderful game,” Patty said.
Pickleball was new and different to the Antelope Valley when the group started, but it has grown leaps and bounds since then.
The sport was created in 1965, but started to really find a following during the pandemic.
There were approximately 3.1 million pickleball players across the US in 2017, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA).
As of January 2023, there are 36.5 million pickleball players in the United States, according to a study conducted by the Association of Pickleball Professionals.
“When we started, it was just the two of us,” Patty Dagata said. “We now have an e-mail list of over 150 people. Because of popularity and growth of this sport … we now play seven days a week, morning and evening. Four courts fit on one tennis court, so 16 people can play at one time. We hope to have another adjoining court in near future.”
The pickleball group plays at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park. Joe Dagata teaches newcomers how to play the easy to learn sport.
“The more you play, the better you get,” Patty said.
If you are interested in learning how to play pickleball, call Joe Dagata at 661-943-3357.
“This game is addictive,” Patty Dagata said.
