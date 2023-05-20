 Skip to main content
AV Pickleball raises $1,000 for St. Jude for Pickleball Month

Members of Antelope Valley Pickleball celebrate raising $1,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during National Pickleball Month in April.

Antelope Valley Pickleball, started by Joe and Patty Dagata, celebrated National Pickleball Month in April by raising $1,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Pickleball Month was established in 2018 by the USA Pickleball Association, but this was the first time the Dagatas celebrated.

