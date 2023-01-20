 Skip to main content
Youth Baseball | AV Maniacs Baseball Club

AV Maniacs look for help getting to Cooperstown

AV Maniacs Baseball Club

Contributed photo

The AV Maniacs, a travel baseball team based out of Palmdale and Lancaster, will be participating in a 12-and-under baseball tournament in Cooperstown, New York. 

The Maniacs will be playing the week of June 27 to July 3 and are looking forward to representing the Antelope Valley and bringing back a championship.

