AV Maniacs look for help getting to Cooperstown

The AV Maniacs, a travel baseball team based out of Palmdale and Lancaster, will be participating in a 12-and-under baseball tournament in Cooperstown, New York.
The Maniacs will be playing the week of June 27 to July 3 and are looking forward to representing the Antelope Valley and bringing back a championship.
The trip to Cooperstown NY means that the families will have to incur additional costs. For that reason, the AV Maniacs will be hosting several fundraising events. These events include:
— Yard Sale: January 21, 43920 Danya Lane, Lancaster, 93536
— Super Bowl Squares 2023: $25/square (final numbers will be picked Feb. 10)
— Yeti Cooler Raffle: to be raffled Feb. 17
— Car Washes: dates to be determined
The AV Maniacs are also open to any donations and are a non-profit organization.
The team is primarily made up of 12-year-old boys that previously played at the Little League or PONY levels.
The AV Maniacs baseball team was established in late 2019 when a group of coaches and players decided to compete at a more competitive level. Since then, the team, coaches and players have not looked back.
The players have continued to push themselves during practices and games; and the coaches continue to demand the best from their players on the field and in the classroom.
The AV Maniacs have played in local baseball tournaments for the past three years, competing against some of the best travel baseball teams in Southern California. They have also ventured and played in tournaments in Arizona and Nevada.
Follow the team on Instagram @avmaniacsbaseball and Facebook at AV Maniacs Baseball.
For any questions please feel free to contact: Veronica Noriega (AV Maniacs Treasurer/Team Mom) at avmaniacsbaseball@gmail.com or text 661-810-1077.
