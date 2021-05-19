Antelope Valley High School canceled the remainder of the boys basketball season due to COVID protocols.
The Antelopes had to quarantine its players after a junior varsity athlete tested positive for the virus in last week’s Thursday testing. The results came back on Friday night.
A district nurse conducted a contact tracing study and quarantined the team for 10 days.
Antelope Valley had two games remaining this week, Wednesday against Lancaster and Friday versus Littlerock.
The Antelopes were hoping to end the season strong. They were looking to avenge a one-point loss, 41-40, to the Eagles and were confident about their game against the Lobos after defeating them 55-50 on April 28.
It was a tough way to end the year for Antelope Valley’s five seniors — Jayvion Bachman, Daniel Hinton, Terrance Brazil, Xavier Thomas and Mahyar Sadeghi.
The Antelopes finished the abbreviated season with a 1-11 record.
