High School Sports Roundup

AV High boys take 3rd in West Covina Tourney

AV High boys basketball

The AV High boys basketball team poses with their trophy after taking third place in the 2nd Annual West Covina Tournament with a 49-46 victory over West Covina on Saturday.

 

WEST COVINA — The Antelope Valley High School boys basketball team defeated West Covina 49-46 to take third place in the 2nd Annual West Covina Tournament on Wednesday.

Malachi Garvin led the Antelopes (4-2) with 17 points and Kiwan Sims Jr. followed with 16 points.

