AV High boys take 3rd in West Covina Tourney

WEST COVINA — The Antelope Valley High School boys basketball team defeated West Covina 49-46 to take third place in the 2nd Annual West Covina Tournament on Wednesday.
Malachi Garvin led the Antelopes (4-2) with 17 points and Kiwan Sims Jr. followed with 16 points.
