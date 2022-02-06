The Antelope Valley vs. Victor Valley All-Star Classic returned to the Valley for the first time in a handful of years on Saturday at Antelope Valley College.
The senior high school football all-star game, put on by FOX Sports AM 1350/Riverside and its nonprofit Inland Valley Classic, was a close game with stellar defense on both sides.
But it was the home team, the AV All-Stars, who danced off the field with a 12-8 victory.
“It’s awesome, these guys having the opportunity to play in this game again,” Antelope Valley All-Stars coach James Vondra said. “It took us, literally, about 2-3 years to get this game going again. I was happy to see that.
“I’m thankful to the Antelope Valley College community for opening up their stadium for us, IE Sports, FOX radio. It was nice.”
Quartz Hill quarterback Chalin Crawford was named the Most Valuable Player after leading the Antelope Valley team to victory. He threw for the first touchdown and rushed for the winning touchdown.
“It feels pretty good,” Crawford said of his award. “It felt good to get back out here with the team for one more time before we go to college. I’m usually going against them and it’s always competition. It felt good to play with them and have that love, come together and just go against other counties.”
Antelope Valley trailed 8-6 at halftime after both teams scored with under a minute to play in the second quarter.
At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the AV defense got a stop when Palmdale’s Dominic Cannon sacked Sultana quarterback Eric Crutchfield on third-and-10 for a loss of six yards.
Victor Valley was called for interference on the ensuing punt, which gave Antelope Valley prime position at their own 46-yard line.
Knight’s Hassan Muhammed rushed 18 yards to convert on third down for Antelope Valley, while Crawford rushed for five yards to convert on fourth-and-2.
On the following play, Muhammad blocked for Quartz Hill’s Nicholas Williams, who rushed for eight yards on the play.
The game was chippy at times and a scuffle started as Williams tried to detangle himself from his tackler. One player from each side was ejected from the game.
The scuffle didn’t affect the Antelope Valley All-Stars as two plays later Crawford rushed for a 4-yard touchdown with five minutes and one second to play. The ensuing two-point conversion run fell short of the goal line to put AV up 12-8.
“It felt pretty good, to be honest, to know I could help the team out like that to get us the win,” Crawford said.
Victor Valley threatened on its next possession as Crutchfield threw a deep pass into the arms of Myson Brown (Victor Valley HS) for a 34-yard gain and a first-and-10 from the AV 20-yard line.
Victor Valley got as close as the 13 and went for it on fourth-and-7 on the 17 after a fumbled snap put it back four yards.
Crutchfield tried to make a run for it, but he was met by Antelope Valley High’s AJ Watson. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound lineman grabbed Crutchfield’s jersey and threw him to the ground with ease, like a grizzly bear dispatching a predator.
“I don’t even know how to explain it, it just happened,” Watson said. “That’s what I do. … I give it to them though, they played hard.”
The play gave Antelope Valley the ball back with 59 seconds on the clock. They ran as much time as they could off the clock before punting back to Victor Valley.
The Victor Valley All-Stars had time for three plays. The first two were incomplete passes before they tried to lateral down the field as time expired, going about 20 yards before the play ended.
Both defenses played strong. Victor Valley amassed 228 yards of total offense compared to Antelope Valley’s 207.
“We knew all week it was going to be a defensive battle for sure,” Vondra said. “Defense is always easier to get going, but offense it’s all timing and a lot of relationship building. But it was fun. We had a great time all week.”
Antelope Valley made the stops when it needed them, including a first-half interception by Paraclete’s Gavin Depedro.
“They did great,” Crawford said of the defense. “That was one of the best defensive performances I’ve seen in high school, to be honest. We had the best defense at every position.”
Victor Valley got on the board first with 53 seconds left in the first half.
Starting quarterback Andrew Garcia, from Oak Hills, rushed 11 yards for the score. But it was bittersweet as he was injured on the play.
“When he scored his touchdown, he broke his collarbone,” said Victor Valley coach Nick Monica, who coaches at Oak Hills. “He didn’t get to play the rest of the game, so that was our only touchdown. We hadn’t really worked with the backup quarterback, so that kind of hurt us.”
Tanner Chaffee took the ball into the end zone from the wildcat for the two-point conversion.
Palmdale’s Kadin Newton quickly rushed for 53 yards on two carries to help set Antelope Valley up inside the Victor Valley 10-yard line.
Three plays later, Crawford threw a dart to Derrick Sterling (Lancaster) for a 10-yard score with 4.5 seconds remaining in the half. The two-point conversion run fell short.
“It was just get some points on the board,” Crawford said. “I didn’t want to go into the second half without scoring, knowing we were getting the ball back.”
Crawford had a bit of bad luck as his passes fell in and out of the arms of his wide receivers. He finished with 7-for-18 for 46 yards and a touchdown.
“It happens. I can only control what I can,” Crawford said. “The chemistry wasn’t there to be honest. … But we got the wiin and that’s all that matters at the end.”
Muhammed led Antelope Valley’s rushing attack with 10 carries for 89 yards, while Antelope Valley’s Kymari Mays caught two passes for 16 yards and Williams had two catches for 11 yards.
“We’ve always said if we had one high school in the Antelope Valley, we’d be pretty good,” Vondra said. “To see all these guys on the same field and to come out with a win, it just shows what we’re capable of doing.”
Garcia went 11-for-16 for 115 yards and one interception in the first half for Victor Valley, while backup quarterback Crutchfield finished 4-for-8 for 62 yards. Garcia also recorded 38 yards rushing, while Crutchfield had 21.
Prince Thomas (Oak Hills) caught two passes for 34 yards, Cody Trevon (Victor Valley) picked up 54 yards receiving, Brown recorded 41 yards receiving and Corinthians Jones had 31 yards receiving.
“Like coach (Vondra) said in his interview, if we could all be on one team, we’d be a pretty good team,” Monica said. “It was an awesome experience to have all those kids — only for four days, but it was a great experience.”
Inland Valley Classic is planning on keeping the game as an annual affair. Next year will most likely be in the Victor Valley.
