NASCAR In The Pits Auto Racing

Associated Press

Austin Cindric (center) celebrates in Victory Lane with car owner Roger Penske (left) and crew chief Jeremy Bullins after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 race at Daytona International Speedway, Feb. 20, in Daytona Beach, Fla. 

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Based on experience alone, Austin Cindric figured he’d win a Rolex watch long before he’d earn a diamond-encrusted Daytona 500 ring.

He was wrong.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.