Britain Commonwealth Games Cycling

Associated Press

Matthew Glaetzer (right), of Australia, leads compatriot Thomas Cornish in their men’s sprint quarterfinals during the Commonwealth Games track cycling, Sunday, at Lee Valley VeloPark in London.

BIRMINGHAM, England — Safety concerns forced cycling officials to make a significant adjustment to the Australian team’s racing bikes at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

Almost a year after Australian cyclist Alex Porter sustained serious facial injuries at the Tokyo Olympics when his handlebars failed during a race, a review found the equipment unsafe.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.