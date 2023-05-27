Spring Transfer Winners Football

Associated Press

Southern California landed, Bear Alexander (99), 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, a former top-100 recruit who played effectively in a reserve role for national champion Georgia last year, from the transfer portal.

The spring transfer window lasts just 15 days and is not nearly as active as the 45-day period that comes after the college football season — unless you’re Colorado.

Coach Deion Sanders’ team has added 20 transfers since the portal window opened April 15. Among the most notable additions were former Houston running back Alton McCaskill, former five-star recruit and Washington linebacker Sav’ell Smalls and a handful of ex-Florida State players.

