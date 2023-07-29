 Skip to main content
Athletes Unlimited | Softball | Championship Season

Athletes Unlimited openers postponed

Rachel Garcia

Athletes Unlimited

Rachel Garcia (00) listens to the National Anthem being sung during the opening ceremonies of Athletes Unlimited’s fourth softball championship season on Friday in Rosemont, Ill.

 

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Highland grad Rachel Garcia’s start to the Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship season was delayed for a day as inclement weather forced the game to be postponed on Monday in Rosemont, Ill.

The first game between Team McCleney and Team Denham, was halted in the middle of the fifth inning and will resume on Monday, before the rescheduled contest between Team Mulipola and Team Rhodes, Garcia’s team. Game times and broadcast designations will be announced when they are available.  

