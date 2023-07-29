Athletes Unlimited openers postponed

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Highland grad Rachel Garcia’s start to the Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship season was delayed for a day as inclement weather forced the game to be postponed on Monday in Rosemont, Ill.
The first game between Team McCleney and Team Denham, was halted in the middle of the fifth inning and will resume on Monday, before the rescheduled contest between Team Mulipola and Team Rhodes, Garcia’s team. Game times and broadcast designations will be announced when they are available.
Team McCleney led Team Denham 8-3 in the fifth.
All four teams did get to participate in opening ceremonies.
The rest of Week One’s schedule will remain the same, unless there are more weather delays.
Garcia and Team Rhodes (Purple) are scheduled to play Team Denham (Orange) today at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+. Team McCleney (Blue) and Team Mulipola (Gold) will follow at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.
Sunday’s schedule has Team Rhodes taking on Team McCleney at 9 a.m. on ESPN2 and Team Denham against Team Mulipola at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+.
