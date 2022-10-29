ALCS Yankees Astros Baseball

Associated Press

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) reacts after striking out the New York Yankees’s Kyle Higashioka in Game 2 the ALCS, Oct. 20, in Houston. Valdez starts Game 2 of the World Series today.

 Kevin M. Cox

HOUSTON — Framber Valdez’s World Series debut was a blast — for the Atlanta Braves.

Jorge Soler drove Valdez’s third pitch of last year’s opener in Houston into the Crawford Boxes in left field. The Braves went on to win the World Series in six games, and Soler earned the MVP award.

