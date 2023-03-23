WBC Baseball US Venezuela Baseball

Associated Press

Venezuela’s Jose Altuve is hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of a World Baseball Classic game against the US, Saturday, in Miami. Altuve had surgery on his broken thumb on Wednesday.

 Wilfredo Lee

Houston Astros star Jose Altuve had surgery Wednesday on his broken right thumb, an injury that occurred in the World Baseball Classic and will significantly delay the second baseman’s 2023 debut.

The Astros announced that the 32-year-old Altuve had the procedure done in Houston and will stay there to begin his rehabilitation, with only one week left in spring training. The Astros will fly there on Sunday following their final Grapefruit League game in Florida, before playing a pair of exhibitions against their Triple-A team, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, in Texas.

