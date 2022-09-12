Angels Astros Baseball

Associated Press

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (left) celebrates with Mickey Moniak after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning against the Houston Astros, Sunday, in Houston.

HOUSTON — Alex Bregman and Trey Mancini hit two of Houston’s five home runs, and the AL West-leading Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 12-4 on Sunday for their 90th win of the season.

Trailing 3-0, the Astros rallied for five runs in the third. Mauricio Dubón led off the inning with a solo home run, and after Tucker Davidson (2-6) hit Yordan Alvarez to load the bases, Davidson was replaced by Mike Mayers, who Bregman greeted with his grand slam to right-center.

