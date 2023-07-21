France Cycling Tour de France

Denmark’s Kasper Asgreen celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 18th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 115 miles on Thursday with start in Moutiers and finish in Bourg-en-Bresse, France.

BOURG-EN-BRESSE, France — Another Danish rider took the limelight at the Tour de France on Thursday as Kasper Asgreen joined an early breakaway and then held on to win the 18th stage in a sprint finish.

His countryman Jonas Vingegaard took it easy this time, sitting comfortably in the main pack as he protected his huge overall lead. The defending champion leads two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogačar of Slovenia by 7 minutes, 35 seconds and Britain’s Adam Yates by 10:45 with Sunday’s finale in Paris getting closer.

