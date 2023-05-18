Preakness Stakes Horse Racing

The Baltimore Sun via AP

Preakness contender First Mission is groomed after working out on the Pimlico track Tuesday morning in Baltimore, in preparation for Saturday’s Preakness Stakes horse race.

 Jerry Jackson

BALTIMORE — Brad Cox sent 21 horses he trains to Churchill Downs in the days leading up to the Kentucky Derby and all came back from their races healthy with no problems.

Still, Cox is worried. Seven horses died in a span of 10 days at and around the famous track, thrusting horse racing into a familiar, negative spotlight during Triple Crown season. The sport, which by some measures is as popular as ever, is facing intense scrutiny over the health of its animal athletes.

