APTOPIX Lakers 76ers Basketball

Associated Press

The Lakers' LeBron James goes up for a dunk during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers, Dec. 9, in Philadelphia. James turns 38 today and he's just as hungry for NBA titles as he was 20 years ago.

 Matt Slocum

MIAMI — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn't even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game's best player.

As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.