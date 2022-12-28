Golden Knights Kings Hockey

Associated Press

The Kings' Drew Doughty (8) and goaltender Pheonix Copley (29) celebrate a goal by Viktor Arvidsson during the third period against the Golden Knights, Tuesday, in Los Angeles. The Kings won 4-2.

 

 Jae C. Hong

LOS ANGELES — Phillip Danault and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and two assists, Pheonix Copley made 21 saves to win his fifth straight start and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Tuesday night.

"It was a good 60 (minutes) for us," said forward Iafallo, who had a goal and an assist. "We kept it simple and had a lot of good plays, so just got to keep doing that."

