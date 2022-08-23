Angels Rays Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Mike Trout connects for an RBI single off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs during the fifth inning on Monday in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Angels lost 2-1.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randy Arozarena hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Monday night.

Jeffrey Springs pitched effectively into the sixth inning for the Rays, who have won eight of 10 and moved a half-game ahead of Toronto and Seattle in the AL wild-card race.

