DAYTON, Ohio — DJ Horne had 20 points and Arizona State raced to a big halftime lead and finished with the highest point total in a First Four game, burying Nevada 98-73 on Wednesday night.
Arizona State (23-12) led 53-26 at the half and kept scoring in the second on the way to the rout.
The first-half output was a season high for Arizona State, which advanced as a No. 11 seed to face TCU in a West Region first-round game on Friday in Denver.
“It was a complete performance for us. You want to be playing this way at this time of year,” Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. “That’s what it’s all about. I truly believe that our schedule and the games we’ve been in, especially late in the season, prepares you for these types of games. And it was across the board, just everyone contributed. Our defense was outstanding in the first half.”
Arizona State hit 67.7% of its shots from the floor and forced 10 turnovers in the first half, putting together a 22-2 run over eight minutes to pull away, meanwhile keeping the defensive pressure on and forcing the Wolf Pack to the perimeter.
“I think when we get off to starts like that, it just feeds on to everybody on the team and builds energy, and I feel like it showed tonight,” Horne said.
The Sun Devils shot a stunning 64% from the floor, much better than their season average of 41.3%. They hit 11 of 21 (52.4%) from 3-point range, with Horne making four of his five tries.
Desmond Cambridge Jr. — a Nevada transfer — had 17 points, Jamiya Neal had 16 and Desmond’s brother, Devan Cambridge, added 15 for Arizona State.
Will Baker scored 17 and Tre Coleman had 14 for the Wolf Pack (22-11). One of Nevada’s top players, Kenan Blackshear, picked up three fouls early and sat on the bench for more than five minutes of the opening half. Averaging 14.4 per game through the season, he was held to four points in this one.
“You’ve got to give Arizona State credit,” Nevada coach Steve Alford said. “I’ve watched a bucket load of games on them, and I thought that’s as well as they’ve played all year. That’s a great credit to them, because if you can play some of your best basketball in March, that’s really, really good.”
Both teams appeared in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. The Sun Devils beat St. Johns in the First Four that season, but lost in the round of 64.
BIG PICTURE
Nevada: The Wolf Pack shot better in the second half (60.7% compared with 33.3% in the first) but couldn’t climb out of the hole Arizona State put them in early. Nevada couldn’t get closer than 19 points after halftime.
Arizona State: The Sun Devils forced 11 turnovers and kept the pressure on in the second half after Nevada was already crushed. They were 11 for 21 (52.4%) from beyond the 3-point line.
“We already play good defense, so that’s what we hang our hats on,” Desmond Cambridge Jr. said. “But when our offense is clicking like that, we’re a hard team to stop.”
DID YOU KNOW?
Arizona State has forced double-digit turnovers in 60 of 66 games dating to last season.
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 84, TEXAS SOUTHERN 61
DAYTON, Ohio — Ansley Almonor scored 23 points and Fairleigh Dickinson beat Texas Southern 84-61 Wednesday night to earn its first NCAA Tournament win in four seasons.
The Knights held a 14-2 lead after a 12-0 run in the opening 3:29 and didn’t never gave up the lead. Grant Singleton scored seven points during a 19-6 run in which the Knights led by as many as 18 points at the end of the first half.
Jordan Gilliam made a jumper that got Texas Southern as close as 10 points with 10:01 left in the second half. The Tigers shot 42% and went 1 for 17 from 3-point distance.
Fairleigh Dickinson shot 50% and made 11 3’s to advance to the East Region and play top-seeded Purdue in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday.
“Our press got us going, and then our half-court defense was excellent. We shared the ball. We played unselfish,” Fairleigh Dickinson coach Tobin Anderson said. “When you play that well, life’s pretty easy, so I thought we played very, very well.”
Joe Munden Jr. scored 17 points, Demetre Roberts had 15, Singleton finished with 13 and Sean Moore 10 for Fairleigh Dickinson (20-15).
John Walker III led Texas Southern (14-21) with 22 points. Joirdon Karl Nicholas added 10.
“Unfortunately, we just didn’t have enough to overcome those guys and their 3-point shooting tonight,” Texas Southern coach Johnny Jones said.
A DREAM FOR ANDERSON
Around a year ago, Anderson wrapped up his ninth season as head coach of Division II St. Thomas Aquinas.
He compiled a 10-7 record in the NCAA Tournament and took the Spartans to the Elite Eight in 2016-17.
Anderson arrived at Fairleigh Dickinson in 2022 tasked with improving on a 4-22 season. In less than one year, he and the Knights captured an NCAA Tournament win.
“It’s hard to put it into words, really,” Anderson said. “There’s not something I could say. It’s just been an unbelievable ride. We never would’ve dreamed of this 10 months ago.”
SETTING THE TONE
Fairleigh Dickinson led the Northeastern Conference behind an average scoring offense of 77.8 points per game.
The Knights started fast, leading by as many as 12 points in the first three minutes. Singleton scored seven of Fairleigh Dickinson final 19 points in the first half that helped keep the Tigers more than three points behind for the rest of the game.
“Once you get the butterflies out, you get used to this stage,” Singleton said. “Coach was telling us to have fun. It’s fun being out there, fun playing in a crowd like that with a team that’s so good. We just wanted to get the butterflies out and keep playing.”
SMALL BUT MIGHTY
The Knights are the shortest team in Division I, standing at an average height of 6-foot-1.
Disregarding size, the Knights had the upper hand on the glass. Fairleigh Dickinson had a 32-31 rebounding advantage and held Texas Southern to 10 offensive rebounds.
“We’re the shortest team in Division 1, so we got to make an impact in some way,” Roberts said. “I think when we throw the first punch, it’s a good outcome for us so we got to just keep on doing that.”
BIG PICTURE
Fairleigh Dickinson: First-year coach Tobin Anderson turned around a Knights squad that went 4-22 a season ago.
“I just think that’s a testament to coach and how much we believe in coach,” Munden said. “We came in from Day 1 and we gelled together and we’re doing pretty well.”
Texas Southern: The Tigers missed their first 13 3’s before making their first with 4:52 remaining. Their 28.4% clip this season from 3-point distance ranks worst in the Southwest Athletic Conference, and Texas Southern missed out on winning its third-straight appearance in the First Four.
UP NEXT
Fairleigh Dickinson will play Purdue on Friday.
