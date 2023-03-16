NCAA Arizona St Nevada Basketball

Associated Press

Arizona State’s DJ Horne reacts after hitting a 3-pointer during the first half of a First Four game against Nevada in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, Wednesday, in Dayton, Ohio. The Sun Devils won 98-73.

DAYTON, Ohio — DJ Horne had 20 points and Arizona State raced to a big halftime lead and finished with the highest point total in a First Four game, burying Nevada 98-73 on Wednesday night.

Arizona State (23-12) led 53-26 at the half and kept scoring in the second on the way to the rout.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.