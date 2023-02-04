Arizona UCLA Basketball

Associated Press

UCLA forward Gabriela Jaquez, center, shoots as Arizona guard Madison Conner, right, and forward Cate Reese defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Friday in Los Angeles.

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — Shaina Pellington led No. 22 Arizona on an 11-0 run to tie the game, then scored six over her team’s 10 points in overtime to earn the Wildcats a 71-66 win over No. 14 UCLA in the lone meeting of the regular season between the Pac-12 Conference rivals on Friday night.

Arizona came into the game after losing at home to Washington State, 70-59 and trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half against the Bruins.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.