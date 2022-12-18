WCup Argentina Fans

Associated Press

A fan of Argentina waves a flag with the image of late Argentinean soccer star Diego Maradona on Thursday in Souq Waqif market in Doha, Qatar. Argentina will face France in the World Cup final match on Sunday.

 Andre Penner

DOHA, Qatar — From a soccer-crazed country known for its world-class players and its repeated economic crises, Argentine fans are making great sacrifices to be in Qatar to see their team try to win the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

Passionate and noisy, the euphoria in Doha has grown to the rhythm of “Muchachos” — the unofficial anthem of the fans — and with each victory of Lionel Messi and his team ahead of Sunday’s final against defending champion France.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.