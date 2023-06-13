APTOPIX Belmont Stakes Horse Racing

Associated Press

Trainer Jena Antonucci (center) hoists up the August Belmont Trophy alongside jockey Javier Castellano (right) and owner Jon Ebbert (left) after their horse Arcangelo won the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

 

 Seth Wenig

NEW YORK — Jena Antonucci turned a Triple Crown marred by thoroughbred deaths on the track and threatened by bad air quality from wildfires in Canada into a celebration for racing and women.

Arcangelo took the lead at the top of the stretch and won the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, making the 47-year-old Antonucci the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race.

