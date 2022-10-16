MLS Nashville SC Galaxy Soccer

Associated Press

LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo, right, reacts after scoring a goal, with forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez following in the second half of an MLS Cup first-round playoff math against Nashville SC, Saturday, in Carson. The Galaxy advanced with a 1-0 victory.

CARSON — Julián Araujo of the LA Galaxy bounced back from a costly mistake to score his first goal in two years.

Araujo's header, which came nine minutes after the Galaxy's first apparent goal was disallowed by VAR, propelled the Galaxy to a 1-0 victory over Nashville on Saturday in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

